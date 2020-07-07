fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded May 26, 2020

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded May 26, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff July 7, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded May 26, 2020 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BELL, MALINDA 15 1/2 EDMONDS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14607 Favor: CLEARWATER CREDIT COMPANY, LLC Attorney: ALOI, PAUL MICHAEL Amount: $5,243.55 Petillo, Nyasha Favor: St. Pius X Federal Credit Union Attorney: DREXLER, MARK ANDREW Amount: $3,896.98 PRINT TECH INC. 11 STABLEGATE DRIVE, WEBSTER NY 14580 Favor: ROOSEVELT PAPER COMPANY Attorney: FRIMET, RHETT ANDRE Amount: $13,000.00 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo