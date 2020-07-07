fbpx
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded May 26, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff July 7, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded May 26, 2020 LIEN RELEASE BASILIO, JO ANN Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 118 LAURELWOOD DRIVE, GREECE NY 14626 BASILIO, JO ANN Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 118 LAURELWOOD DRIVE, GREECE NY 14626 DAY-LUPULAK, ANTONETTE Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 34 COSMOS DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 DAY-LUPULAK, ANTONETTE M Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 34 COSMOS DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 DENERO, JAMES A Favor: ...

