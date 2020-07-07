fbpx
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 23 2020

By: Daily Record Staff July 7, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded June 23, 2020 118 NOT PROVIDED CRUZ COLON, JONATHAN A Property Address: 350 BONESTEEL STREET, GREECE NY Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Amount: $113,217.00 GREECE COMMONS APTS 1 LLC & GREECE COMMONS APTS 1 LLC Property Address: BONSTEEL STREET, GREECE NY Lender: CAPITAL ONE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $11,239,948.31 JONES, WESLEY R Property Address: 60 EASTBOURNE ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT ...

