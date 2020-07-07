fbpx
Public defender hires diversity and inclusion officer

Danielle Ponder will handle recruitment and training

By: Bennett Loudon July 7, 2020 0

Attorney Danielle Ponder has joined the Monroe County Public Defender’s Office in the newly created position of Special Assistant Public Defender – Diversity and Inclusion Officer. As part of the executive leadership team, Ponder will guide the office’s efforts to expand the diversity of the staff, and help build an inclusive organization. She also will review ...

