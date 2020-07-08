fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Court OK’s limiting free birth control on religious grounds

Court OK’s limiting free birth control on religious grounds

By: The Associated Press JESSICA GRESKO July 8, 2020 0

WASHINGTON — More employers who cite religious or moral grounds can decline to offer cost-free birth control coverage to their workers, the Supreme Court ruled Wednesday, upholding Trump administration rules that could leave more than 70,000 women without free contraception. The high court ruled 7-2 for the administration, which had made a policy change to allow ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo