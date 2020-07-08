fbpx
Fourth Department – Mental Hygiene Law: J. Wayne v. State of New York

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Mental Hygiene Law Hearsay – Adjudication of guilt – Little progress in treatment program J. Wayne v. State of New York CA 19-00496 Appealed from Oneida County Court Background: The petitioner appealed from an order that determined that he is a dangerous sex offender requiring confinement and directing that he continue ...

