Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Title insurance policy: Irma Straus Realty Corp. v. Old Republic National Title Insurance Co.

By: Daily Record Staff July 8, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Title insurance policy Obligation – Motion to dismiss Irma Straus Realty Corp. v. Old Republic National Title Insurance Co. CA 19-01966 Appealed from Supreme Court, Cayuga County Background: The plaintiff commenced a breach of contract and declaratory judgment action to recover under a title insurance policy that the defendant issued to ...

