BarkerGilmore compensation report released

BarkerGilmore compensation report released

Data collected through online survey from February to April 2020.

By: Bennett Loudon July 8, 2020 0

BarkerGilmore, a Fairport-based boutique executive search firm that helps companies staff legal and compliance departments, has released its annual 2020 In-House Counsel Compensation Report. The data was collected from a random sample of in-house counsel throughout the United States through an online survey administered from February to April 2020. Key trends revealed by the report include: The average ...

