Home / News / Motion for compassionate release denied

Motion for compassionate release denied

Inmate fears COVID-19

By: Bennett Loudon July 8, 2020 0

A federal judge has denied a motion from a prison inmate to be released because of COVID-19. The inmate, Tabari Facen, was convicted of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. Facen was sentenced on July 13, 2016, to 10 years in prison, the mandatory minimum ...

