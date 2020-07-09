fbpx
AG James leads push to recognize ERA

By: Velvet Spicer July 9, 2020 0

New York Attorney General Letitia James is leading a coalition of 19 attorneys general and one governor in a fight to recognize the Equal Rights Amendment as the 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution. An amendment requires three-quarters of states to ratify. On Jan. 27, 2020, Virginia became the 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights ...

