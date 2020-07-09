fbpx
Chiropractor sues former partner

Claims $300,000 was misappropriated

By: Bennett Loudon July 9, 2020 0

A Henrietta chiropractor is suing a former business partner for about $300,000 that he claims was misappropriated from their business. In the complaint filed July 2 in state Supreme Court in Rochester, Leslie W. Lange, a partner in Greater Rochester Chiropractic, and LAMA Group LLC, accuses Michael F. Maiorano of embezzlement, willful misconduct or malfeasance. Lange and ...

