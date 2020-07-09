fbpx
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded June 25, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff July 9, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded June 25, 2020 60 NOT PROVIDED FRAGNITO LLC et ano to FRAGNITO, ANDREA et al Property Address: COLLENTON DRIVE, GREECE NY Liber: 12356 Page: 0207 Tax Account: 058.02-1-99 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14450 CAPANNA, LORI to BEATO, NANCY J Property Address: 31 ACRON LANE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12356 Page: 0234 Tax Account: 165.16-2-71./1 Full Sale Price: $122,500.00 CONKLING, ...

