Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 25, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 25, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff July 9, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded June 25, 2020 85 NOT PROVIDED BARRETT PLACE LLC & COUNTY OF MONROE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT Property Address: 55 BARRETT DRIVE, WEBSTER NY Lender: NORTHWEST BANK Amount: $300,000.00 HARDER, GEOFFREY R Property Address: 35 N MAIN STREET, PERINTON NY Lender: VILLAGE OF FAIRPORT LOCAL DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION Amount: $39,154.03 MONROE AVENUE PROPERTIES LLC & MONROE AVENUE PROPERTIES LLC Property ...

