AP: Catholic Church lobbied for taxpayer funds, got $1.4B

AP: Catholic Church lobbied for taxpayer funds, got $1.4B

By: The Associated Press REESE DUNKLIN and MICHAEL REZENDES July 10, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Roman Catholic Church used a special and unprecedented exemption from federal rules to amass at least $1.4 billion in taxpayer-backed coronavirus aid, with many millions going to dioceses that have paid huge settlements or sought bankruptcy protection because of clergy sexual abuse cover-ups. The church's haul may have reached -- ...

