fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – Judicial conduct: Hon. Paul H. Senzer v. NYS Commission on Judicial Conduct

Court of Appeals – Judicial conduct: Hon. Paul H. Senzer v. NYS Commission on Judicial Conduct

By: Daily Record Staff July 10, 2020 0

New York State Court of Appeals Judicial conduct Crude and vulgar language – Removal Hon. Paul H. Senzer v. NYS Commission on Judicial Conduct No. 31 Per Curiam Background: The petitioner sought review of a determination by the respondent that he committed acts of misconduct warranting his removal from office. The complaint alleged that the petitioner, who is a part-time village ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo