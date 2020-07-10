fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / D.C. Bar permits lawyers to accept cryptocurrency

D.C. Bar permits lawyers to accept cryptocurrency

By: Nicole Black July 10, 2020 0

Over the past few months, I’ve witnessed an unprecedented change in lawyers’ mindsets when it comes to technology. I’ve seen this happen in my local community and nationwide, as lawyers have begun to embrace technologies like videoconferencing, e-signature, and cloud-based remote working tools. Similarly judges and courts have also rapidly adapted and now encourage the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo