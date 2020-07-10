fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Parental rights: Matter of Bryson M.

Fourth Department – Parental rights: Matter of Bryson M.

By: Daily Record Staff July 10, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Parental rights Termination – Intellectual disability – Psychologist’s testimony Matter of Bryson M. CAF 18-02365 Appealed from Family Court, Oswego County Background: The respondent mother appealed from an order that terminated her parental rights with respect to the subject child on the basis of her intellectual disability. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo