fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Mattar law firm seeks attorney’s fees

Mattar law firm seeks attorney’s fees

William Mattar law firm seeks $3,300

By: Bennett Loudon July 10, 2020 0

The William Mattar law firm is suing another local lawyer for fees Mattar claims are owed by a client who switched lawyers before the case settled. The client, Sharon D. Cash, was injured on June 4, 2017, in a motor-vehicle collision after the other driver failed to yield the right of way. On June 22, 2017, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo