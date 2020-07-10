fbpx
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded June 26, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff July 10, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded June 26, 2020 66 NOT PROVIDED SCOTT, CHARLES JR to BPG R4 LLC Property Address: 217 INGLEWOOD DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12356 Page: 0526 Tax Account: 105.51-1-36 Full Sale Price: $35,000.00 14420 ANDERS, GREGORY S et ano to BRUGGER, DESEREZ Property Address: 412 BURCH FARM DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12356 Page: 0571 Tax Account: 054.01-2-68 Full Sale ...

