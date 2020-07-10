fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 26, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 26, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff July 10, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded June 26, 2020 113 NOT PROVIDED 130 RAILROAD AVE LLC & 130 RAILROAD AVE LLC Property Address: 2145 EAST  ROAD, HENRIETTA NY Lender: M&T BANK Amount: $1.00 COOK PROPERTIES NY, LLC Property Address: 90 AIR PARK DRIVE, CHILI NY Lender: PRILEND FUNDING, LLC Amount: $300,000.00 IGATOPSFY LLC Property Address: 175 NORTH WINTON ROAD, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo