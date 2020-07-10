fbpx
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded May 26-27, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff July 10, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded May 26, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY ELAGAB, KHALID AHMED Appoints: ABDULLA, SARA REVOCATION OF POWER OF ATTORNEY MITCHELL, KAITLYN D Appoints: SNYDER, DONNA QUARRIER, SCOTT O Appoints: SNYDER, DONNA Powers of Attorney Recorded May 27, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY CASAMENTO, MARY F Appoints: CASAMENTO, MARLENE NEATROUR, CAROLYN T Appoints: HILL, SUSAN D WELLS FARGO BANK NA Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC

