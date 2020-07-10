fbpx
Second Circuit – First Amendment: Bacon v. Phelps

By: Daily Record Staff July 10, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit First Amendment Prisoner communication – Qualified immunity Bacon v. Phelps 18-3377 Judges  Katzmann, Calabresi, and Lohier Background: The plaintiff appealed from the dismissal of his case. The plaintiff was a prisoner at a federal prison and he contends that after he wrote a letter to his sister stating that he “wanted” a ...

