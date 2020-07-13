fbpx
Judge blocks federal executions; administration appeals

Judge blocks federal executions; administration appeals

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL BALSAMO July 13, 2020

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A U.S. district judge on Monday ordered a new delay in federal executions, hours before the first lethal injection was scheduled to be carried out at a federal prison in Indiana. The Trump administration immediately appealed to a higher court, asking that the executions move forward. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan said ...

