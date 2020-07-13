fbpx
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 29, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff July 13, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded June 29, 2020 118 NOT PROVIDED MCA5 LLC & MCA5 LLC Property Address: 224 WEST MAPLE AVENUE, EAST ROCHESTER NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $300,000.00 MCLEOD, IAN B & MCLEOD, STEPHANIE T Property Address: 25 VALLEY BROOK DRIVE, PERINTON NY Lender: GENESEE REGIONAL BANK Amount: $27,300.00 14420 DAVIES, BRIAN L & DAVIES, SHAWNA ...

