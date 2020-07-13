fbpx
Roberts Wesleyan christens new digital forensics lab

By: Kevin Oklobzija July 13, 2020 0

The new digital forensics laboratory at Roberts Wesleyan College is now operational, providing research space for students as well as private sector clients. The lab features the latest hardware, software and digital technologies, and can assist clients with research and services related to forensic data extraction and recovery, forensic imaging and cybersecurity needs such as virus ...

