Ryan Thompson | Tully Rinckey PLLC

Tully Rinckey PLLC announces that Ryan Thompson has been chosen to lead the Title IX, sexual misconduct and harassment/discrimination practice group. He is based in Buffalo and New York City.

Thompson worked as an investigative journalist and newspaper editor investigating crimes and misconduct in Boston and New York City. He also litigated at a law firm in Manhattan. He previously spent seven years in higher education, working as a professor, assistant general counsel and Title IX coordinator & civil rights officer at Niagara University.