The Law Offices of Pullano & Farrow announce the addition of Sarah Gyimah as a summer associate.

Gyimah attained her first undergraduate law degree at the University of Ghana School of Law in 2018 where she focused on international human rights law. She is currently pursuing an advanced two-year J.D. program at the University at Buffalo School of Law. She serves as the parliamentarian of the UB Chapter of the Black Law Students’ Association and as the secretary of the Northeast Regional Board.