fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Courts outside NYC in Phase 4

Courts outside NYC in Phase 4

Prospective grand jurors being summoned

By: Bennett Loudon July 14, 2020 0

As of Friday, July 10, all courts in New York state outside New York City have entered into Phase 4 of the COVID-19 pandemic reopening plan. “Grand Jurors are reporting for service and being empanelled in every judicial district outside New York City, a significant milestone not only for our court system but for the entire ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo