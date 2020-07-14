fbpx
Legal experts review Black Minnesota teen’s life sentence

By: The Associated Press ROBIN MCDOWELL July 14, 2020 0

MINNEAPOLIS — An independent panel of national legal experts will review the conviction of an African American man sentenced as a teenager to life in prison for the murder of a little girl struck by a stray bullet, Northwestern University's Center on Wrongful Convictions and the New York-based Innocence Project announced Monday. Myon Burrell, 34, has ...

