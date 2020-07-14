fbpx
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded June 30, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff July 14, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds  63 14420 LAFFERTY, MARYLN et ano to BAKER, AMILYN et ano Property Address: 203 SWAMP ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12357 Page: 0491 Tax Account: 099.04-1-2.11 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14445 HENRY, ROSE P to HAUSER, PAIGE N et ano Property Address: 126 WILLIAM STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Liber: 12357 Page: 0548 Tax Account: 151.44-1-19 Full Sale Price: ...

