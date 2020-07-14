fbpx
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded May 27-28

By: Daily Record Staff July 14, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded May 27, 2020 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, TOWN COURT CURCIO, TERESA Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT DAVIS, JERMAINE M Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT MCCONNELL, SUSAN et ano Favor: ROCZEN, KENNETH D MEDINA, DELVER P Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT RITCHIE, KURT Favor: HILTON VILLAGE OF JUDGMENT VACATED, OTHER COURT JONES, CHERRIE Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE MCDANIELS, LARRY E Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE SATISFACTION ...

