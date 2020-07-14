fbpx
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 30, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff July 14, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded June 30, 2020 119 NOT PROVIDED BARLEY, ANITA E Property Address: 134 WEST HIGH TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CITIZENS BANK NA Amount: $25,000.00 HELLABY, JOSEPH L & HELLABY, LAURA G Property Address: 44 BROWNS AVENUE, WHEATLAND NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $152,600.00 INZINNA, JAMES Property Address: 34 LINCOLN AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION ...

