Peter J. Glennon elected Rochester Rotary president

By: Daily Record Staff July 14, 2020 0

Attorney Peter J. Glennon has been elected president of Rochester Rotary. Glennon’s term will run through June 2021. During his term, the club will enter its 110th year and it will begin the 100th anniversary celebration of Rochester Rotary Sunshine Camp in June 2021. Glennon’s election as president follows several leadership roles in Rochester Rotary, including serving on ...

