Second Circuit – Sentencing: United States v. Thompson

Second Circuit – Sentencing: United States v. Thompson

By: Daily Record Staff July 14, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Sentencing Predicate felony offense – Categorical approach United States v. Thompson 19-2545-cr Judges Walker, Carney, and Koeltl Background: The defendant appealed from his sentence following his conviction on one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, a mandatory minimum ...

