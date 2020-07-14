fbpx
US carries out the 1st federal execution in nearly 2 decades

By: The Associated Press July 14, 2020 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The U.S. on Tuesday carried out its first federal execution in almost two decades, killing by lethal injection a man convicted of murdering an Arkansas family in a 1990s plot to build a whites-only nation in the Pacific Northwest. The execution of Daniel Lewis Lee, over the objection of the victims' relatives ...

