fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Borbor-Sawyer makes National Black Lawyers list

Borbor-Sawyer makes National Black Lawyers list

By: Daily Record Staff July 15, 2020 0

Samuel Borbor-Sawyer, an attorney in the Buffalo office of Phillips Lytle LLP, has been named to the National Black Lawyers list of Top 40 Under 40 Lawyers in New York state. The selection indicates that Borbor-Sawyer has proven that he exemplifies superior qualifications, leadership skills and case results. Borbor-Sawyer’s practice areas include commercial litigation, higher education law, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo