fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – Eminent Domain: National Fuel Gas Supply Corp. v. Schueckler et al.

Court of Appeals – Eminent Domain: National Fuel Gas Supply Corp. v. Schueckler et al.

By: Daily Record Staff July 15, 2020 0

New York State Court of Appeals Eminent Domain Notice and public hearing requirement – Exemption National Fuel Gas Supply Corp. v. Schueckler et al. No. 29 Judge Stein Background: At issue is whether a certificate of public convenience and necessity issued by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to National Fuel satisfied public notice and hearing provisions of the Eminent Domain Procedure ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo