Home / News / Inmates denied release because of COVID-19

Inmates denied release because of COVID-19

By: Bennett Loudon July 15, 2020 0

A federal judge has denied motions from two inmates seeking to be freed from prison because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The new decisions bring the total to at least seven inmates who have had their requests rejected since April by U.S. District Court Judge David G. Larimer. Larimer has granted three such requests, usually with conditions. In ...

