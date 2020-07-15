fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Judge halts execution amid claims inmate isn’t mentally fit

Judge halts execution amid claims inmate isn’t mentally fit

By: The Associated Press July 15, 2020 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A judge on Wednesday halted the execution of a man, said to be suffering from dementia, who had been set to die by lethal injection in the federal government's second execution this week after a 17-year hiatus. Wesley Ira Purkey, convicted of a gruesome 1998 kidnapping and killing, was scheduled for ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo