fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded July 1, 2020

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded July 1, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff July 15, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded July 1, 2020 101 14416 HOLTZ, WILLIAM E to GREY STREET PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 213 ESTALL ROAD, GREECE NY 14416 Liber: 12358 Page: 0145 Tax Account: 060.66-1-18 Full Sale Price: $49,000.00 14420 FORD, CRYSTAL L et ano to BOCACH, JOANNE M Property Address: 59 BROOKDALE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12358 Page: 0251 Tax Account: 069.17-2-18 Full ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo