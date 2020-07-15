fbpx
Home / News / Regulators say railroad talks can be included in lawsuits

Regulators say railroad talks can be included in lawsuits

By: The Associated Press July 15, 2020 0

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal regulators say the nation's four largest railroads shouldn't be able to exclude all the details of their conversations from a lawsuit challenging the way they set rates in the past. Dozens of major companies filed lawsuits last year against Union Pacific, BNSF, CSX and Norfolk Southern railroads. The lawsuits say the ...

