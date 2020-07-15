fbpx
U.S. backs off online classes rule

Directive would have barred many international college students

By: Velvet Spicer July 15, 2020 0

In a rare move, the Trump administration on Tuesday rescinded a controversial directive that would have barred international students from taking all of their classes online this fall. Facing lawsuits backed by more than 200 colleges and 18 states, including New York, the Trump administration backed down on Tuesday, a day before the rule was set ...

