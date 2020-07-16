fbpx
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded

By: Daily Record Staff July 16, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded July 2, 2020 95 14420 CACCIATORE, LEONARD to SQUILLACE, DOMINICK et ano Property Address: 383 BEADLE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12358 Page: 0652 Tax Account: 099.04-2-9.11 Full Sale Price: $27,500.00 14445 DIAZ, ALEXIS to RIVOLI, MICHAEL JR Property Address: 75 LINCOLN MILLS ROAD, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Liber: 12359 Page: 0140 Tax Account: 139.54-2-42./4 Full Sale Price: ...

