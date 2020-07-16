fbpx
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded May 28 – June 4, 2020

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded May 28, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED BLOCKER, ELOISE 307 VALLEY BROOK CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 - - BOWMAN, SAKOI T 913 AVENUE D, ROCHESTER NY 14621 - - Doing Business As Recorded May 29, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED FUQUA, LUTOYA 26 BLUE SPRUCE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 - - SCHARR, JOHN B 49 WALNUT ...

