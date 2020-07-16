fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 2, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 2, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff July 16, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded July 2, 2020 133 NOT PROVIDED HAMLIN SOLAR 1 LLC Property Address: 3254 ROOSEVELT HIGHWAY, HAMLIN NY Lender: NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA Amount: $11,152,784.00 ROC PROPERTY GROUP LLC & ROC PROPERTY GROUP LLC Property Address: 297 KNICKERBOCKER AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: M&T BANK Amount: $165,000.00 RODRIGUEZ, MIGUEL Property Address: 665 LAKE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: KOTLYAR, EDWARD Amount: $140,000.00 14420 LEASURE, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo