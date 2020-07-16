fbpx
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded May 28- June 3, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff July 16, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded May 28, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY CAMERON, KRISTA ANN Appoints: ENGLISH, KIMBERLY DAVIS, TIMOTHY H Appoints: AMERING, JENNIFER LEA EWEN, MARILYN E Appoints: RUBE, DAVID A GREENUP, JUDITH A Appoints: GREENUP, KEITH A GREENUP, KEITH A Appoints: GREENUP, JUDITH A HELFER, DEBORAH H Appoints: RACHOW, LINDSAY HOFFMAN, GARY E Appoints: HOFFMAN, CYNTHIA A KEENEHAN, MARY KAYE Appoints: REEDY, SUSAN MUISUS, JAMES A Appoints: ...

