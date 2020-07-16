fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Second Circuit suppresses evidence in drug case

Second Circuit suppresses evidence in drug case

Police search was illegal

By: Bennett Loudon July 16, 2020 0

The Second Circuit has reversed a lower court ruling and suppressed statements and evidence in a drug case because police violated the defendant’s Fourth Amendment rights. Jaquan Walker appealed a decision by U.S. District Court Judge Thomas J. McAvoy that denied a request to suppress the statement and drugs found by police. “We hold that the officers ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo