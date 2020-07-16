fbpx
U.S. prison populations down 8% amid coronavirus outbreak

By: The Associated Press July 16, 2020 0

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Stephanie Parris was finishing a two-year prison sentence for a probation violation when she heard she'd be going home three weeks early because of COVID-19. It made her feel bad to leave when she had so few days left at the Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women. She said she wasn't sick and ...

