Home / News / Vatican says bishops should report sex abuse to police

Vatican says bishops should report sex abuse to police

By: The Associated Press July 16, 2020 0

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican told bishops around the world on Thursday they should report cases of clergy sex crimes to police even when not legally bound to do so, in its latest effort to compel church leaders to protect minors from predator priests. The Vatican issued a long-awaited manual for bishops and religious superiors ...

