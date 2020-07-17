fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Iowa drug kingpin who killed 5 set for execution Friday

Iowa drug kingpin who killed 5 set for execution Friday

By: The Associated Press July 17, 2020 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A meth kingpin from Iowa who was convicted of killing two young girls and three adults is scheduled Friday to become the third federal inmate to be executed this week, following a 17-year pause in federal executions. Dustin Honken, 52, was sentenced to death for killing government informants and children in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo